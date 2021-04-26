NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being accused of punching people in the face, including women, and then biting a Metro Police officer while on Broadway.
Arrest papers say Zackery Liscumb was at Kid Rock's bar when he started punching other customers inside. This reportedly continued outside on the sidewalk when eight police officers tried to restrain him.
Liscumb started yelling, kicking, and screaming at the officers and while he was being arrested, he bite an officer in the bicep and possibly broke his left arm, according to the arrest papers.
Officials say he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.
Liscumb is facing charges including resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
