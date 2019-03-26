NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after posting a video of himself having sex with a woman on his Instagram account without her knowledge.
The affidavit states that on March 6, 19-year-old Dyquan Anthony Collins posted the video of himself and the victim having sex. The victim told investigators that the video was taken without her knowledge three weeks before it was posted and was posted to Instagram without her consent.
Collins faces charges of felony dissemination of unlicensed photos.
