NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Joelton.
Police say 77-year-old William Gardner fatally shot his nephew, 54-year-old Jerry Birdwell, at around 5 a.m. Sunday. Gardner was also charged with attempted murder after wounding Birdwell's girlfriend, 55-year-old Tammy Cornwell, inside the home they all shared in the 8000 block of Jackman Road in Joelton.
William Gardner, 77, is charged with criminal homicide for Sunday's 5 a.m. fatal shooting of his nephew, Jerry Birdwell, 54, and att. murder for wounding Birdwell's girlfriend inside the home they all shared on Jackman Drive. The couple reportedly had prior disputes with Gardner. pic.twitter.com/5m7MJBzTTU— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2020
Cornwell called 911 to report she and Birdwell had been shot.
According to Cornwell, Gardner kicked in the door to Birdwell's bedroom and shot the couple. Cornwell was hit in the arm while Birdwell died at the scene.
Both Birdwell and Cornwell reportedly have had past disputes with Gardner.
Gardner left the scene and later parked near the Madison Precinct where he was taken into custody.
