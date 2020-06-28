William Gardner

William Gardner

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Joelton.

Police say 77-year-old William Gardner fatally shot his nephew, 54-year-old Jerry Birdwell, at around 5 a.m. Sunday. Gardner was also charged with attempted murder after wounding Birdwell's girlfriend, 55-year-old Tammy Cornwell, inside the home they all shared in the 8000 block of Jackman Road in Joelton. 

Cornwell called 911 to report she and Birdwell had been shot. 

According to Cornwell, Gardner kicked in the door to Birdwell's bedroom and shot the couple. Cornwell was hit in the arm while Birdwell died at the scene. 

Both Birdwell and Cornwell reportedly have had past disputes with Gardner. 

Gardner left the scene and later parked near the Madison Precinct where he was taken into custody. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.