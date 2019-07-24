MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mississippi man was arrested after police say he pointed a BB gun at a motorist in an RV on Interstate 40.
Eyewitnesses saw multiple officers pull over a tractor trailer occupied by Patreco Bailey, 31, on South Mt. Juliet Road near Adams Lane on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
In the minutes prior to the traffic stop, police say they received an initial call of a person pointing a firearm at an occupant of the RV on Interstate 40.
After police stopped Bailey and conducted further investigation, they discovered the firearm was actually a BB gun.
Bailey was booked into the Wilson County on a charge of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.