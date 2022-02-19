NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man who allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend was charged Thursday, an affidavit said.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Ronald Eugene Partee, 39, was charged by Metro police after shooting at his ex-girlfriend.
The affidavit said between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Feb. 6, Partee exited his vehicle in the alleyway across the street from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building located at 941 Jefferson St.
The victim said she saw Partee retrieve a firearm from under the hood of his car and fire two shots at her while she was in the parking lot.
Officers said in the affidavit that they recovered two .380 auto brass shell casings at the end of the alleyway where the victim stated Partee fired the shots. They were then turned into the MNPD evidence section.
The affidavit said that officers offered the victim counseling, order of protection, prosecution, and shelter; however, she denied counseling and shelter and instead stated she would obtain an order of protection in her own time.
Partee was charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to appear in court in late Feb., according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office.
