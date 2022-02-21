NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was charged Sunday after allegedly opening fire in a wooded area behind a busy neighborhood, Metro Police said in an affidavit.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Moctezuma Arteaga Hernandez, 22, was charged after an incident that occurred Sunday night.
Neighborhood residents told police that they heard multiple gunshots behind their houses. Officers noted in the affidavit that the gunshots were coming from the wooded area behind the neighborhood. There were approximately 15 children outside who became fearful when they heard the shots and ran inside.
The affidavit said officers then entered the wood when they heard approximately 20 additional gunshots. Seconds after the gunshots, officers stepped onto railroad tracks. They observed four individuals standing on the railroad tracks around two backpacks, facing the woods in a manner consistent with firing guns into the woods.
Officials said in the affidavit that when officers identified themselves and gave verbal commands, the suspects fled into the woods. Eventually, officers apprehended two suspects after following them into the neighborhood. Hernandez was one of the captured individuals.
Metro police said in the affidavit that officers recovered a pistol sitting on top of a backpack, ammo can full of bullets, a loaded magazine, and another bag sitting in the immediate area of where Hernandez was standing.
The affidavit went on to say that there were also three vacuum-sealed bags containing a total of 38.4 grams of marijuana, rolling paper, and a scale.
Police charged Hernandez due to him creating a hazardous condition which served no legitimate purpose by firing a fun towards a neighborhood, his constructive possession of the bag containing marijuana labeled for sale, and his flight from officers attempting to place him under arrest, the affidavit said.
