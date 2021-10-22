NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man already on the sex offender registry is facing new charges after more than 100 images of a minor were found during a search on his phone.
On October 13, Nathaniel Edward Cantrell, 34, was searched by his probation officer when she found a phone on his person.
The phone, which belonged to Cantrell's girlfriend, had a linked email address with a google account. Over 100 images of prepubescent females were found.
The images all show lewd and lascivious exhibition of minor females.
Cantrell is now charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
