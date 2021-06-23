HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after Hendersonville Police were called to a report of him taking pictures of children.
Police say on Monday, a man was spotted suspiciously taking those pictures at a home on Cumberland Shores Drive.
Detectives caught up with the suspect and later identified him as 56-year-old Michael Foster.
During their investigation, they found more than 50 pictures of child pornography in his possession.
Foster was taken to Sumner County Jail and is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on $75,000 bond.
Hendersonville Police is asking that anyone with information on this case, please call and report that information to them at 615-364-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
