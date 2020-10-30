NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged after police saw him running away from a shooting while holding a handgun in East Nashville on Thursday night.
Court papers say 26-year-old Deandre Marsh was the man officers saw running moments after they heard gunshots near Fatherland Street and South 4th Street.
Marsh was found two feet away from the gun when taken into custody. He told police he had possession of the gun, but had just picked up the weapon off the ground.
Marsh was booked into jail overnight on $5,000 bond. He is currently facing possession of a handgun charge.
