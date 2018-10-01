MOUNT JULIET (WSMV) - A frightening video is circulating on social media showing a man the Wilson County Sheriff's Office says is 34-year-old Randy Dickens repeatedly slapping and kicking his 6-year-old son.
The incident was caught on Dickens' home surveillance, according to officials. The video show the man slap the child at least 13 times on the backside, then shove the child to the ground at their home on Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet.
Another camera shows the child run into his room and hide. Officials say Dickens follows, slapping the boy in the head and kicking him in the stomach.
Dickens' ex-wife reported the alleged abuse to police.
Dickens was not home at the time when officials took the report and reportedly refused to return. He turned himself into police Monday morning.
Dickens is charged with child abuse and child neglect.
