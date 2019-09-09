NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of assaulting a young girl last month was arrested Sunday after police caught him touching himself on a woman’s front porch in East Nashville.
Sunday’s victim said the man walked onto her property while she was out on her porch.
“He stood in front of me, on my property, like on my steps,” the victim said. “Told me he saw me, he wanted to be with me. I told him to leave that I wasn’t interested.”
He eventually left, but five minutes later she says he came back, and she ran inside.
“He was yelling at me and pounding on my door for me to open my door,” she said. “I just had a knife in my hand the entire time and I was ready to attack.”
After calling 911 the woman said he did something even more disturbing.
“He walked in front of one of my windows and unzipped his pants and started masturbating,” she said. “Then I walked away because I didn’t want to see that.”
She called 911 again and updated dispatchers. She said an officer arrived seconds later.
“The police officer came honestly at the most perfect time because he caught him, he caught him doing it,” the victim said.
Police found 38-year-old Eric Craig on the porch and arrested him.
Craig was just arrested two weeks ago on Broadway after a young girl’s family said he grabbed her and started to say she “had a nice,” but the girl’s father pulled her away before Craig could finish his comment. The girl’s family then held the man to the ground until officers arrived.
Sunday’s victim worries he could assault more women if he’s released again.
“I just think he needs to be incarcerated or hospitalized,” she said. “Him being on the streets, it’s terrifying.”
