NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department safely recovered a 10-month old child that was kidnapped during a carjacking on Murfreesboro Pike around 8:15am.
Police said 28-year-old Cody Eakes from Little Rock, Arkansas, was driving a stolen car from Jonesboro, Arkansas when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road.
Police said that a Smyrna woman who had a 10-month-old boy in her car witnessed the accident and went to check on Eakes. Eakes then pushed the woman aside while taking the keys to her SUV by force.
A witness jumped into the vehicle and got on top of Eakes to prevent him from leaving. The witness was unsuccessful and fell from the SUV before Eakes drove off with the child in the back seat.
Eakes drove around South Nashville before coming back to Murfreesboro Pike and abandoned the SUV leaving the child in the car.
Witnesses at the scene told Metro police officers and other resources who responded to the area that Eakes fled into a nearby wooded area.
According to police, Eakes was found and arrested shortly after without incident.
Police said the 10-month-old was unharmed and safely reunited with his dad.
Eakes is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $91,500 bond for carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid, assault, and theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.