FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a violent carjacking outside a Walmart early Saturday morning in Franklin.
Police say the incident happened at the Walmart on Mallory Lane just before 3 a.m.
A man was parked near the front of the store while waiting for his wife who was shopping inside the store. Two black men approached his vehicle, produced handguns and ordered him out of the vehicle.
The men took off in the couples 2017 maroon Honda Accord with the Tennessee license plate #1H8-7A6.
The suspects are described as two black males in their late teens to their early 20s. They were wearing all black, including hoodies pulled tightly around their heads to conceal their identities.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip online. Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.
