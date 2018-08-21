MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man was carjacked by teens at gunpoint at a gas station in Mt. Juliet.
The 39-year-old victim told police he was approached by three teens around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon on N. Mt. Juliet Road.
One of the teens reportedly pressed a gun to the victim's head as they stole his 2014 Kia Sportage.
The suspects also got away with the victim's wallet and used his credit card to buy snacks in Smyrna an hour later.
Officers later found an abandoned 2004 Toyota Camry nearby. Investigators said they believe the suspects went to the gas station to steal another car after this vehicle broke down. The vehicle had been stolen during a robbery in Nashville a few hours prior to the Mt. Juliet carjacking.
Police Chief James Hambrick said the community as a whole needs to be mindful of their surroundings, especially late at night or in the early morning hours.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 615-754-2550 or 615-754-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.mjpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.