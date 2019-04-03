LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Crews are battling a massive fire at a family's home in Wilson County.

The blaze started on the back porch of the home in the 1900 block of Pointe Barton Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Three adults and two children were inside the home at the time. An adult male was burned, but he is believed to be OK.

Firefighters said they'll likely be at the home for a few more hours putting out hot spots.

The neighbors who live next door had to leave their home because smoke was coming into their house and melting the siding off.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Reporter

Alexandria Adams joined the News4 team as a reporter in October 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.