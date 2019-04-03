LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Crews are battling a massive fire at a family's home in Wilson County.

The blaze started on the back porch of the home in the 1900 block of Pointe Barton Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Three adults and two children were inside the home at the time. An adult male was burned, but he is believed to be OK.

Firefighters said they'll likely be at the home for a few more hours putting out hot spots.

The neighbors who live next door had to leave their home because smoke was coming into their house and melting the siding off.