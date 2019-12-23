SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man caught on security camera burglarizing vehicles, who then used the stolen credit and debit cards.
The individual was recorded December 18th burglarizing vehicles, where he took purses and wallets.
He then reportedly used the stolen credit and debit cards at a Kroger grocery store.
Anyone having any information on this individual are asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5434.
