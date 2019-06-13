TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee man now holds the record for most jumps out of a plane in the state. 

Travis Hinton is an army sergeant and, to no surprise, professional skydiver. Hinton is still jumping, trying to break the world record for number of jumps in 24 hours. 

Hinton also isn't just doing it for fun; it's for a good cause. He is raising money for Sienna Howe, a 20-year-old battling cancer at Vanderbilt. 

Hinton needed 52 jumps to break the record. By the end of the day, he jumped 69 times.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.