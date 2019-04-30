HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A man police said was looking for a safe space broke the doors at the Metro Police precinct in Hermitage overnight.
According to Metro Police, a man called dispatch saying he needed a safe place to go. Metro Police precincts like the Hermitage location are designated as LGBTQ safe spaces.
A short time later, police said the man ripped off the door handles of the police precinct and used the handles to break the glass in the doors to get inside.
Police said the man was not hurt. It is unclear at this time what charges the man might face.
