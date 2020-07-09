EAST TENNESSEE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is searching for a bear that may have been shot after biting a man in Sullivan County.
The man says he was sleeping outside when he woke up to a black bear biting his foot. The man grabbed a gun and shot at the bear, which ran off into the woods.
So far the TWRA hasn’t found an injured or dead bear. Agents did say there was food at the campsite which likely attracted the bear.
The incident comes as a good reminder to not leave food outside or in your tent when camping in the woods.
A bear was also recently caught on camera in Knoxville stealing a woman’s trash from her porch.
The bear opened the trash bin and trotted back into the woods with four bags of trash.
Wildlife experts say bears are very intelligent and can open car doors and trash cans in order to get food.
Remember to always bring food inside with you when visiting areas with bear populations, or when camping store your food by hanging it up in a tree away from your campsite.
