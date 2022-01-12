NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Florida man visiting Nashville in December says he was beaten and robbed after sharing his Airbnb address at a downtown bar.
According to an arrest warrant, the victim contacted police around 2 a.m. on December 13 after two people showed up to rob and beat him.
One of the two suspects was later identified as Jabauri M. Perry, 19. The other suspect has not arrested at the time of this story.
The victim told police that the suspects showed up to the Airbnb, they pulled a knife on him, hit him in the face with a bottle and threw him to the ground.
While on the ground, the victim stated that the suspects urinated and poured alcoholic beverages on him.
During this, the two suspects were heard by the victim plotting whether to kill him or not, and at one point tried getting the victim to jump off of the balcony.
The suspects eventually left the location with the victim's wallet, cash, drivers license, iPhone 11 Pro and his car.
After speaking with police again, the victim was able to pass along new information including an Instagram page that was logged in to the stolen phone of the second possible suspect.
On the day of the robbery, there was also an Amazon purchase through the victim's account for a pair of shoes that was also sent to the second possible suspect.
The stolen iPhone was later taken to an ECOATM at Walmart where the phone was sold.
Both Perry and the second possible suspect were photographed by the machine together during the time of the deposit.
Jabauri M. Perry has been charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon.
