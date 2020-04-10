NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hermitage detectives are working to investigate the apparent beating death of 66-year-old Stephen P. Walker inside his home on Woodcraft Court.
Right now, police have his housemate in custody and are questioning that subject with charges expected to be brought on this evening.
News4 will bring you all the information regarding this incident online and on-air as it is available.
