NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was beaten, robbed and kidnapped in August when he showed up to a residence in the 1000 block of 40th Avenue North.
The man arrived to the residence and was ambushed when a group of people came out from the bedroom, one with a stun gun and another with a hammer.
The suspects in the room went through the pockets of the victim, taking his phone and keys. The victim was then ordered to send money via CashApp in the amounts of 75 dollars twice and another 600 dollar transfer.
When the 600 dollar transfer failed, the suspects inside took the victim out to his vehicle, put him inside and put clothing over his head to obstruct his vision.
The victim was driven nearly seven miles away to an area near Napier Elementary school and dropped off. The suspects left with his vehicle.
The next day, August 5, the vehicle was located by Baxter police. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was able to be disabled and four people were arrested.
The driver of the vehicle admitted to police that he and others had set up the victim to steal his money and belongings.
Torey J. Flowers, Jr. was named as the one to arrange the robbery. Flowers was seen on camera shortly before the robbery and then again during the robbery in the same clothing.
Flowers is charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
