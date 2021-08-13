ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department dispatched multiple units and a SWAT team after a man barricaded himself inside his home during a warrant arrest.
MNPD arrived at the residence at Pinhook Road around 11am to arrest a man who had broken his felony parole. The man initially refused arrest and refused to come out of his home.
Around 1:50pm, law enforcement at the scene deescalated the situation and made their arrest of the male individual without incident.
