NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who barricaded himself in a North Nashville home Thursday morning was arrested in connection to a hit and run that critically injured a nurse earlier this month.
On June 12 around 9:00 a.m, home health nurse James Evans was parked outside a patient's home on Jefferson Street when a car hit him, pushing him into a telephone pole. Evans was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and internal bleeding. The driver fled the scene.
Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Anthony Poplar. According to an arrest affidavit, a Metro officer was driving behind Poplar the morning of June 12 when they witnessed him turn without signaling before driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.
When the officer attempted a traffic stop at a red light, Poplar allegedly pulled a U-turn and ran another red light on Jefferson Street. While on Jefferson St, Poplar rammed Evans' vehicle, totaling both cars.
While tending to Evans, who was pinned inside the vehicle, the officer said Poplar got out of the car with two young girls about six to ten years. Poplar screamed at the two girls to get out of the car, according to the affidavit.
Officials with Vanderbilt confirmed that Evans is now in stable condition. Evans' wife told News4 that her husband is on a ventilator. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Evans. You can access the fundraising page here.
Poplar was on the run from police until this morning, when police arrested him after he barricaded himself inside a home on the 2400 block of Scovel Street. It is unclear if Poplar lives at the residence.
Poplar was booked at the Hill Detention Center around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He has eleven active charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle) and evading arrest.
In the vehicle involved in the hit and run, police found a Crown Royal bag in the center console filled with cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. They also recovered a scale.
Police were able to identify Poplar as the suspect because he left his cell phone in the car.
Poplar has a lengthy criminal history in Nashville, with arrests dating back to 2008. He has been charged with numerous drug-related crimes and arrested for multiple domestic violence incidents.
