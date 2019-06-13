TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee man now holds the record for most jumps out of a plane in the state.
Travis Hinton is an army sergeant and, to no surprise, professional skydiver. Hinton is still jumping, trying to break the world record for number of jumps in 24 hours.
Hinton also isn't just doing it for fun; it's for a good cause. He is raising money for Sienna Howe, a 20-year-old battling cancer at Vanderbilt.
Hinton needs 52 jumps to break the record. At last check, he was at 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.