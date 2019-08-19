NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman outside of her hotel room. 

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday the man followed the 27-year-old woman on foot on Demonbreun Street, and then into the JW Marriot on 8th Avenue South where she was staying. The man then got on the elevator with the woman.

Once the woman got off the elevator, the man waited for her to swipe her key card to open her door. He then sprinted toward her, trying to push her into her room. A struggle ensued and the man repeatedly slapped her in the face. She then screamed and the man ran away. 

The man is believed to be in his 30's or 40's, stands about 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts with black and red Adidas tennis shoes. 

Anyone who recognizes the man from the photos or the video below is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

