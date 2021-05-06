NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in jail Thursday after police say he randomly attacked an employee at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and knocked him unconscious. It happened Wednesday evening around 8 P.M.
Police say 38-year-old Antonio Hamm approached a security guard standing outside of Tootsie’s and punched him in the head. They say the employee was unconscious for 1 to 3 minutes.
Metro Police say the employee woke up and said his left shoulder and head throbbed. He was later sent in an ambulance to the hospital.
Employees and police say this isn’t the first time Hamm has caused problems inside Tootsie’s. In fact, on Wednesday alone they say Hamm received three misdemeanor citations from police for assaulting employees. They also say he threatened to kill workers inside.
“It’s unfortunate because anything that happens like this, it often happens in big areas,” says tourist Steve Quinn. “Probably will remain a safe place, one incident isn’t going to affect us.”
Hamm was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.