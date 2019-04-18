NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state employee was attacked outside the Tennessee State Capitol early Thursday morning, according to court records.
Records show Anthony Wilson, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest after attacking a woman who cleans the state Capitol in her car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Seventh Avenue North.
Police said the victim sustained serious trauma to her face.
The victim said she cleaned the state Capitol building and had just arrived to work at 2:57 a.m. when she was attacked by Wilson. The suspect approached her yelling and immediately began punching her in the face while having his knees on her body to hold her down.
The victim had a broken now and a bruised and swollen wrist as a result of the attack.
Wilson attempted to hit the victim in the head with the base of a heavy portable metal sign that weighed around 45 pounds.
The suspect walked away from police as he was told he was under arrest for assault. Police said he took a fighting stance against police and pulled away numerous times while police attempted to handcuff him. Wilson’s level of resistance required multiple officers to subdue him.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
