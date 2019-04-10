NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was stabbed after he was attacked on Lafayette Street near Interstate 40.
Police said the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.
The suspect then pulled a knife and robbed the victim of his personal belongings.
A second suspect grabbed the victim from behind and a struggle ensued.
The victim was cut on his hand before the suspects fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were unable to find a crime scene.
