Brian Vantassel
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man critically injured after being punched and knocked to the ground outside of Rebar on the night of August 23 died from his injuries Wednesday.

Police say 52-year-old Jamie Mitchell was in comatose after he was assaulted until the time of his death. 

Police have charged 52-year-old Brian Vantassel with felony aggravated assault in the early morning hours of August 24 after detectives looked at surveillance video from the bar. Vantassel is currently free on a $25,000 bond. 

Detectives from Hermitage are in contact with the District Attorney's Office in regards to changing or upgrading Vantassel's charge as a result of Mitchell's death. 

Vantassel is scheduled to be in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.   

