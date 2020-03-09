NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sunday night police arrested a man who was caught driving around picking up items from residences damaged by the tornado in Nashville.
Sunday evening at 10:15pm police spotted a black pickup truck driving near Lazenby Drive near Barclay drive, an area recently hit by a tornado. Police stopped the pickup, driven by Nicole Karen Bowman, along with a passenger, 34-year-old Joshua Davis.
Both people in the truck admitted they didn't live in the area, and were driving around collecting items visible in the bed of the truck, including a mattress. Police say this action served no legal purpose, being the couple were not emergency responders or residents, with no legitimate reason to be there.
When police separated the two to obtain identifying information, Davis allegedly twice gave officers fake social security numbers. He was handcuffed, placed in the police vehicle, and mirandized.
Officers received consent from Bowman to search the pickup for the suspect's driver's license. When they began searching the cab of the truck, they found six-tenths of a gram of marijuana in the center console, which Davis said belonged to him.
Police subsequently found his Michigan driver's license and positively identified him. He admitted to officers he had given them false identities because he thought a warrant might be out for his arrest.
Metro officers conducted a probable cause search of the full cab of the pickup, and found 2.6 grams of a clear crystal substance Davis identified as crystal methamphetamine. The suspect it was his, and was equivalent to approximately 30 uses.
Police say his two young children were in the back of the truck at the time the vehicle was stopped, and he is accused of putting them in unreasonable danger, given the proximity of crystal meth.
Police booked Davis on a charge of child endangerment, and is being held by the Davidson County Sheriff.
