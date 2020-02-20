MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police have connected the suspect arrested Wednesday for not only a robbery that day, but also one in October that had the same method.
Police say 24-year-old Devon Gault of Murfreesboro entered First National Bank on Memorial Boulevard here mid-afternoon Wednesday, where he passed a note to a teller demanding money and claiming to have a gun, though he never showed a weapon.
He was caught in under an hour near Regency Park Drive without incident.
Murfreesboro PD says that Gault robbed the First Tennessee Bank branch on W. Thompson Lane in October, with the same process. He entered the bank at approximately 3:00pm, again handing the teller a note saying he had a gun without showing one, and getting away with an unspecified amount of money.
Gault is in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center being held on a $70,000 bond, and has a February 24th appointment set in Rutherford County's General Sessions Court.
The FBI assisted Murfreesboro PD in the investigation of both robberies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.