NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on a second degree murder indictment for his role in a fatal drug overdose in September 2019.
Metro Police say 27-year-old Robert Cale Thompson of Thompson Station sold illegal drugs to 22-year-old Derrick Tusie of Antioch.
Tusie died of a heroin-fentanyl overdose after taking the drugs on Sept. 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.