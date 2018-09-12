PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in a shooting on Sunday that left a man dead in Giles County has been indicted on murder charges, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Darrell Dimarco, 36, had been indicted on charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Melvin Hyde, 56.
Deputies responded to 14635 Columbia Highway on Sunday at 11:47 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a male had suffered a gunshot wound.
Hyde was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Pulaski where he was pronounced dead.
Dimarco was identified as a person of interest and willingly came to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department for questioning.
He was arrested for violation of the sex offender registry before the indictment was issued.
He has a court appearance for the violation of sex offender registry charge on Sept. 20 and will be arraigned on the other charges on Sept. 24.
