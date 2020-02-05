NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A two-month investigation by undercover detectives into illegal drug sales resulted in the arrest of George Wade III on Wednesday.
Police seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of cocaine, 289 ecstasy pills, 241 Xanax pills, one bullet proof vest and three handguns after executing search warrants on McKinley Street and Welworth Street. Wade has been charged with possession with intent to sell meth, cocaine, marijuana and Schedule IV & I drugs, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Wade is being held in lieu of $86,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest, Wade was free on $15,000 bond for Monday morning’s shooting of a 15-year-old who was driving Wade’s girlfriend’s stolen car on Rainwood Drive. He is accused of firing several shots into the driver side window, striking the teen in the shoulder.
The drug investigation was ongoing prior to Wade’s arrest on Monday. The arrests are not related.
