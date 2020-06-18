Tywan W. Smith

Tywan W. Smith

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 19-year-old Tywan W. Smith was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from a shooting on May 2nd.

On May 2, Smith drove to a former girlfriend's home on Woodstock Drive where he encountered her and another man sitting in a car just before 5 p.m.

The two in the car told Smith to leave before Smith opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol striking the male friend in the hand and across his stomach.

His vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Smith is being charged with Attempted Murder and Felony Vandalism and is being held in lieu of a $255,000 bond.

At the time of the shooting, Smith was free on $7,500 bond from a March arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault and Felony Vandalism from a domestic dispute with his mother.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.