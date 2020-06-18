NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 19-year-old Tywan W. Smith was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from a shooting on May 2nd.
On May 2, Smith drove to a former girlfriend's home on Woodstock Drive where he encountered her and another man sitting in a car just before 5 p.m.
The two in the car told Smith to leave before Smith opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol striking the male friend in the hand and across his stomach.
His vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
Smith is being charged with Attempted Murder and Felony Vandalism and is being held in lieu of a $255,000 bond.
At the time of the shooting, Smith was free on $7,500 bond from a March arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault and Felony Vandalism from a domestic dispute with his mother.
