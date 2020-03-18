NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on aggravated assault and aggravated robbery charges.
Police say Jose Martinez forced his way into a male victim’s car at gunpoint on Nolensville Pike on February 26.
Martinez forced his victim to give him his bank card and withdrew money from an ATM.
