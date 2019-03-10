STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A traffic stop on Friday night lead to an arrest of a 27-year-old man and the seizure of 30+ pounds of marijuana.
According to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the marijuana had an approximate street value of $400,000 and was seized along with an undisclosed amount of cash. The high-grade marijuana was reportedly the largest amount of processed marijuana ever seized by Stewart County.
Stanley Beasley, Jr. is in jail on $400,000 bond and faces various drug charges.
Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said that drug arrests are up significantly in Stewart County over the last four months compared to this time last year, and that "this is just a drop in the bucket of what's coming into this county."
