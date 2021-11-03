Man arrested in Smyrna for January 6 Capitol Riots

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the January 6 U.S. Capitol Riots on Wednesday morning in Smyrna.
The Department of Justice arrested Joshua Portlock near the intersection of General Barksdale Drive and Hammersmith Drive. News 4 has obtained video of his arrest.
Portlock and his lawyer appeared via video at a federal court hearing at 3 p.m. Portlock is facing seven different charges.
The judge granted him his release with conditions. So he should be able to go back home to Smyrna until his next hearing. The charges Portlock faces:
- Civil Disorder
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers
