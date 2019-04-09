PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death on Jack Teasley Road.
Authorities said Travis Presley was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Lee Hesler.
Presley called police after the shooting at the home on Jack Teasley Road, according to Smokey Barn News.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
