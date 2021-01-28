MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Paris have arrested a man who they say shot at officers in Madison on Wednesday.
Officers tell us they got information overnight that David R. Smith was in the area of Meadow Bend Driver.
Police say they got a search warrant for a home in the area where Smith gave himself up just a short time ago.
We're working to find out more information on the charges he'll be facing.
