FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - Police in Franklin, KY have arrested a man after a traffic stop on various charges including stealing a vehicle with a teenage boy inside asleep.
On Tuesday, officers spotted 33-year-old David A. Davis' vehicle going 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and stopped him. Davis was reportedly drunk and investigators conducted a search of his vehicle.
Inside Davis' car, investigators found what appeared to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an open alcoholic beverage. Investigators also discovered a sleeping 14-year-old boy who told them that he last remembered being asleep in the car and the car was parked at a Walmart while his parents were inside the store shopping.
Investigators said Davis had been recently released from a Texas prison. The stolen vehicle and the teen inside had not been reported missing at the time the investigation began.
Davis is charged with speeding, kidnapping, DUI, auto theft, open container, and drug possession charges.
