Miguel Ruiz Matias

Miguel Ruiz Matias (Photo: THP)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Saturday that a man involved in a crash that killed two people has been arrested.

US Marshals arrested Miguel Ruiz Matias in Evansville, Indiana. He was wanted in connection to a crash that killed two people in Montgomery County back in September.

Criminal Investigators with THP transported Matias back to Montgomery County to be booked into jail.

News4 is working to learn more about the crash Matias was involved in, and who died in the incident. Stay with us for updates.

