NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a 19-year-old man in the December murder of a man on Dickerson Pike.
Demontez Johnson faces charges of felony criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 18-year-old Dontae Drew. A fugitive for more than four months, Johnson was apprehended in Fayetteville overnight.
Investigators say Dontae Drew, Andrew Boyce Jr., and Demyre Law were driving on Dickerson Pike near Briley Parkway on the night of December 6, 2018 around 9:15 p.m. A white pickup truck pulled up behind the victim's car and fired several shots at the vehicle. One of the shots struck Drew in the back of the head killing him.
Further investigation determined that Drew, Boyce, and Law met two men, one of them alleged to be Johnson, moments before the shooting near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Broadmoor Drive to buy marijuana. The buyers allegedly used fake money and drove away quickly which led to the chase and shooting.
Boyce told investigators he had just talked with the people in the truck and identified the passenger as Johnson, someone he knew from school.
In addition to the more recent charges, Johnson is also facing drug and weapons charges. He is being held on $1 million bond on the charge of criminal homicide.
