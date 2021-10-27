NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he attempted to rob a Tennessee resident on 4146 Brick Church Pike back on July 8.
According to a statement from Metro Police, Javon Kelly attempted to sell the resident a firearm over Snapchat. Kelly sent images of the weapon to the resident and provided an address to meet.
Police also state that at the meeting point, Kelly approached the passenger’s side front window of the resident’s vehicle to make the transaction.
After being shown the money for the firearm, Kelly attempted to grab it and then proceeded to shove a handgun in the resident’s chest.
Police state that the resident handed $1200 over to Kelly and then hit his arm, causing the gun to fall. The resident was able to escape the scene safely.
Metro Police state that Kelly fled the scene southbound in a light-colored Chevy Impala with a dark tint on Brick Church Pike. Kelly has been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Weapon or Object.
