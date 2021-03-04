COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested this morning in Cookeville for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.
The U.S. Attorney Middle District of Tennessee says Bryan Wayne Ivey, of Crossville, is now facing charges.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney's office also released pictures that allegedly show Ivey on his phone during the riots.
Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, of Crossville, Tennessee, was arrested by FBI agents this morning in Cookeville, Tennessee on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 . He will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville later today pic.twitter.com/7ik83u0A3S— U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) March 4, 2021
Details of his arrest and charges were not released.
Ivey is the 8th Tennessean facing charges tied to the riots that took place on January 6th.
Officials say Ivey will appear before a judge in Nashville later today.
The man known as the "Zip Tie Guy" and his mother must go back to jail while they await their trials in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.
