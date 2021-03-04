COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested this morning in Cookeville for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

The U.S. Attorney Middle District of Tennessee says Bryan Wayne Ivey, of Crossville, is now facing charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office also released pictures that allegedly show Ivey on his phone during the riots.

Details of his arrest and charges were not released.

Ivey is the 8th Tennessean facing charges tied to the riots that took place on January 6th.

Officials say Ivey will appear before a judge in Nashville later today.