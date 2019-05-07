CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in a deadly shooting near Cross Plains on Monday night has turned himself in, according to authorities.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Marquis Waller turned himself in at the Robertson County Detention Facility on active warrants for criminal homicide in the shooting death of 42-year-old Brandon Rettich at the intersection of East Robertson Road and Friendship Road in Cross Plains.
Deputies responded initally to a call of a motorcyclist being shot. When they arrived they found the victim had died as a result of injuries in the shooting. Waller fled the scene in a yellow Mustang.
Initial investigation determined that this was not a random shooting. The victim was reportedly shot during an ongoing dispute with Waller.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Waller, you're asked to contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 615-382-6600 or dispatch at 615-384-4911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.