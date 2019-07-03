NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder on Salem Mason Drive last week, according to a news release.
Metro Police arrested Blessing Burks, 18, for the June 25 murder of William Summers Jr., 21 in the 1900 block of Salem Mason Drive.
The investigation by Detective Jason Frank led to the identification of Burks as one of the men who argued with Summers prior to the gunfire.
Burks is being held without bond on charges of criminal homicide and using a gun in the commission of a felony.
