Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with a July 2018 murder on Delaware Avenue.

Police said Gerry Weatherby, 45, was arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday after a sealed indictment in March on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping for the death of Daniel Shields, 30, inside Shields’ Delaware Avenue home.

Information developed by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force led to Weatherby’s arrest in Wayne County.

Police found Shields’ body inside the home on July 10, 2018, after conducting a welfare check. Shields’ employer called police after not seeing him for several days.

Police said he had been dead inside the home for several days and had last been seen at a bar on July 4.

His car was recovered at the Knights Inn on Bell Road on July 12.

Shields’ death was attributed to “multimodality trauma” and ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Police said Weatherby has convictions in Nashville for attempted aggravated robbery, theft, prostitution and criminal impersonation, and in Wayne County for theft.

He is being held at the Metro jail. His bond has been set at $150,000.