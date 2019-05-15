Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with a July 2018 murder on Delaware Avenue.
Police said Gerry Weatherby, 45, was arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday after a sealed indictment in March on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping for the death of Daniel Shields, 30, inside Shields’ Delaware Avenue home.
Information developed by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force led to Weatherby’s arrest in Wayne County.
Police are investigating after finding a man's body inside a west Nashville home Tuesday night.
Police found Shields’ body inside the home on July 10, 2018, after conducting a welfare check. Shields’ employer called police after not seeing him for several days.
Police said he had been dead inside the home for several days and had last been seen at a bar on July 4.
His car was recovered at the Knights Inn on Bell Road on July 12.
Shields’ death was attributed to “multimodality trauma” and ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
Police said Weatherby has convictions in Nashville for attempted aggravated robbery, theft, prostitution and criminal impersonation, and in Wayne County for theft.
He is being held at the Metro jail. His bond has been set at $150,000.
BREAKING: Gerry Weatherby, 45, is under indictment on charges of 1st degree murder & especially agg kidnapping for last July's homicide of Daniel Shields, 30, inside Shields' 5100 Delaware Ave home. Weatherby was booked into the Metro Jail today after his arrest in Wayne County. pic.twitter.com/EjBAkfreSz— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.