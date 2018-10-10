GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A man wanted in connection with a Joelton Church of Christ break-in that was first reported in July 2017, has finally been arrested.
Matthew Jordan Cherry turned himself in late last night in response to a warrant out for his arrest for a failure to appear in court.
Cherry was reportedly seen breaking into Joelton Church of Christ via surveillance video at the church. The church had several broken window screens and items reported missing.
Cherry was pulled over later that evening by a Hendersonville Police Officer. The officer reported seeing a digital projector and notebook from the church in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.